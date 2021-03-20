Louisiana choosing new US House members in special election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana voters are casting ballots for two vacant U.S. House seats in special elections. Saturday’s primary elections aren’t expected to shake up the parties’ balance of power but could add a woman to the state’s all-male congressional delegation. Women are among the top contenders in both competitions. Republican Julia Letlow is vying for the northeast Louisiana-based seat her husband Luke Letlow won in December but couldn’t fill because of his death from COVID-19 complications. She’s among 12 candidates seeking the 5th District seat. The seat representing the New Orleans-based 2nd District is open because Democrat Cedric Richmond took a job with President Joe Biden. Fifteen candidates are in that race.