Maple celebrations return in some states, with precautions

(AP) -- Maple season is a time-honored tradition in the Northeast when sap starts to flow in maple trees and is collected and boiled into syrup. Maple producers often welcome visitors to see the process but the pandemic forced some states to cancel their annual sweet celebrations last year.

Now some producers are welcoming back the public with safety precautions in place.

Maple weekends are happening Saturday and Sunday in Massachusetts and Connecticut and Maine's annual celebration is being held March 27-28 with precautions recommended by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

But Vermont and New York canceled statewide events again this year.