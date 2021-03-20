Musicians, venues still feeling pandemic closures effect

PITTSBURGH (AP) — This past autumn, the lights went out for good at The Rex Theater, one of Pittsburgh’s most-beloved rock clubs. Like many independent venues across the United States, the South Side stage fell silent earlier in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the live music industry without warning. But on Sept. 22, The Rex announced it would not reopen, joining other sites that have shut their doors for good. The coronavirus pandemic has hit the live music scene hard nationwide, and for musicians, the choices have been to either take an extended break or innovate.