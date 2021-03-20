Philly author’s 1974 novel long ignored, now celebrated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Heroines don’t always show up the way that Fran Ross wrote Oreo in her one-and-only novel in 1974. While Oreo shares many attributes with Blaxploitation heroines of the era, her quest has nothing to do with rescuing or avenging a boyfriend who’s in trouble or dead, like Sugar Hill or Cleopatra Jones. The first and last novel Ross ever wrote, it’s one of few satirical novels written by a Black woman. Receiving little attention when it was published, the novel was revived in 2000 and the critical consensus now is that Oreo is an out-and-out masterpiece.