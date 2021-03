NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1. Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins and Sidney Crosby had two assists. Pittsburgh won for the seventh time in nine games. Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey . The Devils had won their previous two games.