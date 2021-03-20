Sports Overtime: Week 1 – Friday

(WBNG) -- The high school football season kicked off in the Southern Tier Friday night. Check out 12 Sports' highlights as Sports Overtime takes you through all the action.

FINAL SECTION IV FOOTBALL SCORES:

Binghamton - 13 (0-1), Susquehanna Valley - 53 (1-0)

Union-Endicott - 24 (1-0), Johnson City - 19 (0-1)

Windsor - 6 (0-1), Norwich - 42 (1-0),

Chenango Valley - 0 (0-1), Chenango Forks - 40 (1-0)

Vestal - 14 (0-1), Maine-Endwell - 38 (1-0)

Waverly - 17 (0-1), Tioga - 36 (1-0)

Sidney - 28 (0-1), Newark Valley 52 - (1-0)

Greene - 20, Unadilla Valley -26

BINGHAMTON MEN'S SOCCER:

Binghamton 2 (2-1-0, 2-1-0 AE ), UMBC - 0 (2-2-1, 1-2-1 AE)

2021 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT:

Syracuse - 78, San Diego State - 62

AHL HOCKEY:

Binghamton Devils - 6 (3-5-2-1), Hershey Bears - 5 (7-4-2-0)