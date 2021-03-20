Skip to Content

Sports Overtime: Week 1 – Saturday

(WBNG) -- Saturday was filled with Binghamton University spring sports and Section IV football. Check out scores from the action!

FINAL SECTION IV FOOTBALL SCORES:

Whitney Point - 0, Delhi - 48

Elmira - 42, Owego - 14

Oneonta - 21, Walton - 0

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 50, Unatego/Franklin - 22

BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Men's lacrosse:

Binghamton - 19, Albany - 7

Women's lacrosse:

Binghamton - 10 , Vermont - 17

Baseball:

Hartford - 5, Binghamton - 2 (game one)

Hartford - 7 , Binghamton - 11 (game two)

ABA Basketball playoffs:

Binghamton Bulldogs - 138, West Chester Wildcats - 133

Nicole Menner

