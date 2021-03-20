Sports Overtime: Week 1 – Saturday
(WBNG) -- Saturday was filled with Binghamton University spring sports and Section IV football. Check out scores from the action!
FINAL SECTION IV FOOTBALL SCORES:
Whitney Point - 0, Delhi - 48
Elmira - 42, Owego - 14
Oneonta - 21, Walton - 0
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 50, Unatego/Franklin - 22
BINGHAMTON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS
Men's lacrosse:
Binghamton - 19, Albany - 7
Women's lacrosse:
Binghamton - 10 , Vermont - 17
Baseball:
Hartford - 5, Binghamton - 2 (game one)
Hartford - 7 , Binghamton - 11 (game two)
ABA Basketball playoffs:
Binghamton Bulldogs - 138, West Chester Wildcats - 133