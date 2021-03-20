Youth mental health course emphasizes focusing on mental health in children, young adults

(WBNG) -- As the pandemic continues to impact many with regards to mental health, one local counseling service taught a course on how to navigate youth and their mental health needs.

The Children and Family Counseling Services, based in Owego, held an all-day virtual training event to help participants understand how to navigate and lend appropriate care to people aged 12 to 18 years-old who may be struggling with their mental health.

The course is designed for anyone to attend including professionals, volunteers, community members, or even family.

Organizers of the course say mental health is still a stigma, adding that it's especially important to focus on how it's affecting children and young adults.

"What is happening in the world is that anxiety is something that's happening as early as three years old. People don't realize that," explained Kristin Condie, Owner of Children and Family Counseling Services, who is also a clinical social worker.

She adds that the longer people aren't aware of mental health issues, then the longer they won't be treated; therefore, making it harder for those struggling to learn coping strategies.

Condie says that in the course, participants are taught action plans like how to listen and encourage self-help.

They add that it's important now more than ever to have these conversations as kids are forgetting what they used to feel pre-pandemic and they may have more anxiety as things return back to normal.

You can find more information about Children and Family Counseling Services here.