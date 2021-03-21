76ers escape Knicks behind Harris’ 2 late free throws in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Tobias Harris made two free throws with five seconds left in overtime to help the Philadelphia 76ers squeak past the New York Knicks 101-100 Sunday.Philadelphia improved to 30-13 with its eighth win in its last 10 games.Despite a 24-point performance from Julius Randle, New York dropped to 21-22.Entering the third and final game of the regular season series–and the second in five days–between the long-time Atlantic Division rivals reside in starkly different stratas. The 76ers eyeing a long playoff run whereas a playoff appearance for the Knicks is a definitive representation of growth.