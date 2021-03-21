Biden administration tries to get control of border, story

WASHINGTON (AP) — As migrants surge at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Joe Biden’s administration has been caught on its heels and is now scrambling to manage a humanitarian and political challenge that threatens to overshadow its ambitious agenda. The White House dispatched Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to four Sunday news shows in an effort to stress that it was working to get things under control. Administration officials say Biden inherited an untenable situation that resulted from what they saw was President Donald Trump’s undermining and weakening of the immigration system. Images and stories from the border have begun to dominate the headlines, distracting from the White House’s efforts to promote the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.