Binghamton softball sweeps St. Bonaventure at home

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton softball team swept St. Bonaventure to open the season Sunday afternoon.

Final score Game 1:

Binghamton - 8 (1-0), St. Bonaventure - 0 (0-5)

In the bottom of the first inning, first baseman Alex Guay and pitcher Sophia Pappas each hit RBI singles to help Binghamton take a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Guay's two-run single helped the Bearcats get on a roll to add six runs to extend the lead 8-0.

Rayn Gibson struck out five batters in the first three innings. Pappas pitched a scoreless fourth and Bienkowski did the same in the fifth.

This is Binghamton's first no-hitter since 2016.

Final score Game 2:

Binghamton - 7 (2-0), St. Bonaventure - 3 (0-6)

Third baseman Quinn DeCicco hit a two-run double in the bottom of the first to help Binghamton jump out to an early 2-0 lead.

St. Bonaventure scored a run in the fourth.

In the fifth, off of the Bonnies three errors, the Bearcats scored two runs. Pappas drilled a three-run double to extend the lead 7-1.

In the top of the seventh, the Bonnies drew two bases-loaded walks to help trim the deficit 7-3. Gibson made a leaping grab in center field at the warning track to end the game.

Binghamton's Chelsea Howard had two strikeouts, one walk, and gave up one hit after two innings. Hannah Mearns pitched three innings with three strikeouts, two hits, and one run. Allison L'Amoreaux pitched two innings with three strikeouts, one hit, two runs, and three walks.

Binghamton starts conference play with a doubleheader at Stony Brook on Saturday. The Bearcats end the series with one game on Sunday.