Doctors’ dawn march kicks off Sunday protests in Myanmar

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — A peaceful march at dawn on Sunday by medical professionals in Myanmar’s second biggest city has kicked off another day of protests around the country against last month’s coup. Security forces shot dead at least one person at a rally elsewhere. About 100 doctors, nurses, medical students and pharmacists, wearing the long white coats, lined up on a main road in Mandalay to chant slogans and proclaim their opposition to the coup seven weeks ago. The independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has verified 247 deaths nationwide linked to the post-coup crackdown. Virtually all the dead since the coup have been shooting victims, and in many cases, have been shot in the head.