Family Life Church prepares for Holy Week, Easter

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Easter Sunday is approaching, and local churches are gearing up for Holy Week.

Family Life Church in Vestal is excited for this year's "Passion Week," adding that the theme will be "light in the darkness."

For the past year, Family Life Church says they've had to adapt to the pandemic, hosting limited in-person services and even offering them live-streamed, which they say has been successful.

On Easter, Family Life Church says they will continue to enforce safety protocols but won't turn anyone away.

"We're prepared for any eventuality and if need be, we'll have an overflow room so we can maintain our social distance, but from what we're experiencing, we believe we're going to be okay," explained Pastor Joe Coudriet, adding, "People know what they're comfortable with and people have been consistent"

As of right now, Pastor Coudriet says that the church has seating up to around 85% capacity.

But, he adds, as more people continue to get vaccinated and with the change to warm weather, he does notice that more people are returning to in-person services.