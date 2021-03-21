Fire breaks near Taj Tandoor Restaurant in Binghamton, owner says restaurant is safe

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Earlier this morning around 11:50 a.m., a fire broke out at 59 Main Street in Binghamton near the Taj Tandoor Restaurant.

Binghamton Police Captain Senio confirmed to 12 News on site that it was a fire.

Binghamton Police, Johnson City Fire Department and Binghamton Fire Department were all on scene.

Taj Tandoor Restaurant owner, Arif Shakeel Ansari, told 12 News that the fire started in the apartment but says the restaurant is safe.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.