Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 23 of his 29 points in the first half and fell just short of a triple-double to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers over the Sacramento Kings 129-105. The Eastern Conference-leading 76ers played without starters Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. Shake Milton had 28 points and Danny Green scored 18 for Philadelphia. Harris added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Buddy Hield scored 25 points and De’Aaron Fox added 16 for Sacramento, which dropped to 2-3 on a six-game road trip that concludes Monday at Cleveland.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1. Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins and Sidney Crosby had two assists. Pittsburgh won for the seventh time in nine games. Kyle Palmieri scored for New Jersey . The Devils had won their previous two games.

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Cizikas scored twice in New York’s four-goal first period and the Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Jordan Eberle, Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey also scored to help the Islanders end a two-game skid that followed a nine-game winning streak. Oliver Wahlstrom and Thomas Hickey each had two assists and Ilya Sorokin stopped 23 shots for his seventh straight win. Joel Farabee scored for Philadelphia, which has lost seven of its last 11. Carter Hart came in with a 3.70 goals-against average and .880 save percentage and finished with 22 saves. The teams conclude their three-game series Monday at Philadelphia.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Daryl Watts scored a remarkable goal 3:16 into overtime, giving Wisconsin a record-tying sixth national title with a 2-1 victory over Northeastern in the women’s Frozen Four championship game. Watts had the puck behind the Northwestern net when Husky defenseman Megan Carter turned her back. Watts, the leading scorer in the country, intentionally banked the puck off Carter’s back and it deflected by goalie Aerin Frankel. Second-seeded Wisconsin (17-3-1) tied Minnesota for the most national title and technically is a back-to-back champion since the 2020 NCAA Tournament was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iowa won its first NCAA wrestling team title since 2010, and Hawkeyes star Spencer Lee took his third individual title Saturday night competing on a badly injured knee. Already one of Iowa’s greats, Lee further burnished his image in the state’s wrestling lore when he revealed after his 7-0 victory over Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney that he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees eight days earlier. The 125-punder outscored his opponents 59-8 in St. Louis to become the seventh Iowa wrestler, and first since 1998, to win three national titles. His match against Courtney was the only one this season in which he didn’t earn bonus points.

UNDATED (AP) — North Texas plays Villanova in the NCAA Tournament looking to become the first No. 13 seed to reach the Sweet 16 since LaSalle in 2013. Oral Roberts plays Florida trying to become the second No. 15 ever to make it out of the first weekend of the tournament. The other was Florida Gulf Coast’s “Dunk City” team of 2013. Other South Region games on Sunday pit No. 1 Baylor against No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 3 Arkansas against No. 6 Texas Tech. North Texas coach Grant McCasland says there’s a belief in his team’s locker room that the Mean Green can make a deep run.