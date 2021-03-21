Man gets 20 to 40 years in 2015 death of Minaj crew member

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 20 to 40 years in state prison in the stabbing death of the stage manager of rap superstar Nicki Minaj outside a northwest Philadelphia bar six years ago. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 39-year-old Khaliyfa Neely was sentenced Friday on earlier convictions of third-degree murder, aggravated and simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime. Prosecutors said 29-year-old De’Von Andre Pickett was preparing to go on tour with the performer when he was stabbed outside a bar in the East Germantown neighborhood of the city in February 2015.