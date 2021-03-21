Mischler, Holder combine to help Duquesne down Long Island

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Mischler threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns and Duquesne beat Long Island 35-17. Mischler’s first touchdown came on a 75-yard pass to Cyrus Holder who beat one-on-one coverage to tie the game at 7 at the end of the first quarter. Mischler and Holder connected again, this time on a 60-yard catch-and-run with 4:33 left before halftime to give the Dukes a 14-7 advantage they’d never relinquish. Conor Reagan threw for a touchdown and ran for another for Long Island and Jonathan DeBique rushed for 123 yards on 20 carries.