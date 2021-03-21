North Korean man extradited to US in sanctions case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Korean citizen was taken into U.S. custody on Saturday after being extradited from Malaysia to face money laundering charges, making him the first North Korean extradited to the U.S. to face trial. Documents obtained by The Associated Press show Mun Chol Myong was in the custody of the FBI in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. His extradition came after a Malaysian court rejected his assertion that the charges were politically motivated. A U.S. judge issued a warrant for Mun’s arrest in May 2019 on money laundering and conspiracy charges. Mun lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested after the U.S. requested his extradition. Malaysia’s government approved the extradition, but Mun challenged the bid. His lawyer has said Mun worries he won’t get a fair trial in the U.S.