NYS pharmacies get the green light to vaccinate those with comorbidities

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new guidance allowing pharmacies to vaccinate state residents with comorbidities.

Pharmacies were previously able to vaccinate those over the age of 60 and teachers and will continue to vaccinate these groups.

NEW: Pharmacies can now vaccinate New Yorkers with qualifying comorbidities. Those age 60+ and teachers can also continue to be vaccinated at pharmacies. #VaccinateNY — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 21, 2021

The Governor's office says residents in the state with comorbidities who are looking to get vaccinated can bring the following to show they are eligible:

a Doctor's letter

Medical information providing evidence of the condition

Signed certification

To see New York State's comorbidity eligibility list for those 16 and older, click here.

Today's announcement builds on the efforts of the state to delegate certain types of providers the ability to focus their vaccination efforts on specific populations to ensure an equitable distribution of the vaccine.

To see vaccination locations and available appointments, click here.