NYSEG: Route 17 slows for traffic due to crew work

NICHOLS, NY (WBNG) -- According to NYSEG officials, traffic will be slowed today between Exit 62 to Nichols and Exit 63 to Lounsberry.

Officials say the traffic will be slowed in both directions in that area of Rt. 17 due to crews pulling wire across the road.

The work is a part of an infrastructure upgrade project with NYSEG and will only be affecting traffic today between 6 a.m. and approximately 6 p.m.

NYSEG officials say traffic will not be stopped, but delayed.