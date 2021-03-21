Official confirms man now linked to 5 deaths

A law enforcement official has identified the primary suspect in the killing of his ex-wife and three others found in a car in New Mexico. Authorities are still investigating claims made during a confession by Sean Lannon that he killed 11 other people. The official, who had direct knowledge of the probe, could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official says investigators are searching missing persons records and other police reports to try to identify any potential victims and determine if he was telling the truth during the confession. The bodies of Lannon’s ex-wife and three other people were found on March 5 at New Mexico’s largest airport.