Pirates sign knuckleballer Wright to minor league deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are taking a flier on knuckleball pitcher Steven Wright. The Pirates have signed the 36-year-old Wright and invited him to big league camp. The right-hander last pitched in the majors in 2019, when he was limited to six appearances with Boston after serving an 80-game suspension following a positive test for human growth hormone. Wright is 24-16 with a 3.86 ERA in 81 career appearances, with 44 starts. He did not pitch in 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.