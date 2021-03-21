Police: Officer, sergeant struck trying to control crowd

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say an officer and a police sergeant were struck as they and other officers tried to control a large crowd in northeast Philadelphia over the weekend. Police said officers responding to a report of a person with a gun saw a crowd of 100 to 125 people in the Kensington neighborhood at about 2 a.m. Sunday with people “throwing objects at each other and the police.” Police say the crowd grew and surrounded police, and a 30-year-old man was arrested after striking an officer and a police sergeant multiple times each. Police allege that he also damaged the doors of a patrol car following his arrest. Charges are pending.