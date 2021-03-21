Rams sign speedy veteran WR DeSean Jackson for LA homecoming

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He is returning to his native Southern California after 13 NFL seasons on the East Coast. Jackson spent his first six NFL seasons and the last two with the Philadelphia Eagles but he played in just eight games over the last two years due to injuries. The speedy wideout had the best season of his career in 2013 with 82 catches for 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns for the Eagles. He followed it with two 1,000-yard seasons for Washington. Jackson also spent two seasons with Tampa Bay before rejoining Philadelphia in 2019.