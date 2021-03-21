Vigil held in Owego for Atlanta shooting victims

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Community members gathered in front of the Tioga County Courthouse in Owego Sunday evening to remember the lives lost in Atlanta and to speak out against hate crimes targeting Asian-Americans.

The vigil featured several community speakers and was attended by local leaders.

Organizers of the event spoke out against the violence against Asian-Americans and also about the role that words have played in leading the violence.

The participants also stressed how words can help. Irena Raia, a member of Owego for Equality and speaker at the vigil, told 12 News "It's so important that conversations like this occur, and that we continue to have them with our family members and our friends online or in person."

Attendants came to support the cause and say they showed up to fight back against hate.

"I've learned that silence and apathy can be as deadly as a gunshot. But I've also learned that if hate and indifference is a virus, education, action, and empathy is the vaccine. So thank you for coming out tonight to condemn racism, violence, and bigotry. Please continue to show up and speak out whenever you get the opportunity. I know that each of us has the ability to be the change we wish to see in the world, and that if we keep showing up, we can make the world safer for everyone." Irena Raia

"Whenever you get the chance to push back against racism and hatred, please do it," Raia said.

Organizers say they hope the conversation continues after the vigil.