Acclaimed Polish poet Adam Zagajewski dies at age 75

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — One of Poland’s greatest poets, Adam Zagajewski, who wrote a poem that came to symbolize the world’s sense of shock and loss after the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States, has died in Krakow. He was 75. His passing Sunday on UNESCO’s World Poetry Day has been confirmed by publisher Krystyna Krynicka. Zagajewski’s poem “Try to Praise the Mutilated World” was published in the New Yorker magazine just days after the Sept. 11 attacks and became symbolic for the outpouring of grief the world experienced.