Beauvillier scores in OT, gives Isles 2-1 win over Flyers

9:57 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored on a wraparound 3:41 into overtime to give the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves and increased his club-record streak for a rookie to eight straight victories. Oliver Wahlstrom also scored for the East Division-leading Islanders, who have won 11 of 13. Oskar Lindblom scored for the slumping Flyers, who lost for the eighth time in 12 games. 

