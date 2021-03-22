Brooks, Trump adviser to make campaign announcement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks is expected to announce a bid for U.S. Senate. The north Alabama Republican announced on Twitter last week that he would hold a campaign rally in Huntsville on Monday to make an “exciting announcement.” Brooks said former President Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller will join him. Brooks came under fire for his remarks at a pro-Trump rally ahead of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. and would be a far-right entry into the developing race to replace Sen. Richard Shelby.