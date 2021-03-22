Cornell sees spike in COVID-19 cases, raises alert level

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Cornell University has raised its COVID alert level after testing 78 new positive cases last week.

This spike is responsible for more than half of last week's new COVID cases in all of Tompkins County, according to the Tompkins County Health Department. This week Cornell reported 78 new cases with the entirety of Tompkins County reporting 112 in the same period, not factoring in any delays in reporting cases.

The University is blaming this on the actions of some students, particularly first-year students living on the north side of campus, athletic teams, and students participating in Greek Life.

President Martha Pollack said that in some cases students have been missing required COIVD-19 tests, and she stressed the impact student behavior could have on the outside community.

"Surveillance testing is our bulwark against the transmission of infection, and every missed test carries the risk of spreading the virus within our community... Cooperating with contact tracing makes the whole community, including your friends and loved ones, safer," she said.

The campus has now moved to risk level yellow - which means that the university may limit capacity in on-campus spaces and increase testing for some students.

Pollack told students that if the trend continues, they will have to increase to a level orange alert which means even tougher restrictions. If the situation still doesn't improve a Red level alert would mean a campus shutdown and a complete move to online classes.

We reached out to Cornell for further comment, they are still working on getting back to us.