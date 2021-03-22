Cuomo impeachment latest: formal process ‘hasn’t even begun’

(WBNG) -- While there are currently three ongoing investigations into allegations of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), the formal process of impeachment has not yet started.

The New York Attorney General Letitia James is currently spearheading one investigation, while the state assembly's judiciary committee has begun another; the third investigation was started by the governor's office.

Legal experts however say the investigation from the governor's office will have no power over any of the other investigations, but is more similar to how a defendant in a criminal case would investigate claims.

Peter Pullano is a managing partner at Upstate law firm Tully Rinckey. He told 12 News despite being the governor and holding a position of power, Cuomo has the same rights as ordinary citizens.

"As an individual being accused, certainly the governor would want to have an investigation. I think if it's proposed as this is coming from the Office of the Governor as a more official investigation, that may be a little more problematic," Pullano said.

If the state assembly's judiciary committee finds enough evidence to justify articles of impeachment, Pullano said the entire state assembly would then vote on whether to bring the charges against the governor.