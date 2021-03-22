Elgin Baylor, Lakers great and aerialist pioneer, dies at 86

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star, has died. The Lakers said Monday that the Hall of Famer died of natural causes in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter by his side. With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show. He was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points in a game. Lakers great Jerry West called him “one of the most spectacular shooters the world has ever seen.” Baylor’s second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful. Elgin Baylor was 86 years old.