Friend: 2 Australian agriculture consultants held in Myanmar

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A friend of an Australian couple working as agriculture development consultants in Myanmar says they are being detained at their home after the woman was not allowed to leave the country. Tim Harcourt, an economist in Sydney, says Christa Avery was refused permission to board a flight on Friday and she and her husband Matt O’Kane have been detained at their Yangon home since then. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to two Australians in Myanmar but would provide no further details. Harcourt says the couple are friends with Australian economic policy adviser Sean Turnell, who has been in detention since early February.