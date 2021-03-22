Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 18 points, Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 15 and Villanova knocked down 15 3-pointers, emphatically ending 13th-seeded North Texas’ bid for a second NCAA Tournament upset with a 84-61 victory. The fifth-seeded Wildcats move on to the Sweet 16 to face top-seeded Baylor. Villanova will play the second weekend of the tournament for the third time in the last five. Coach Jay Wright’s team went on to win the whole thing the last two times in 2016 and ’18. The Wildcats finished 15 for 30 from 3-point range against UNT, with Cole Swider and Caleb Daniels each hitting three. Javion Hamlet scored 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting, but the rest of the Mean Green made only 13 field goals.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tobias Harris made two free throws with five seconds left in overtime to help the Philadelphia 76ers squeak past the New York Knicks 101-100 Sunday.Philadelphia improved to 30-13 with its eighth win in its last 10 games. Despite a 24-point performance from Julius Randle, New York dropped to 21-22.Entering the third and final game of the regular season series–and the second in five days–between the long-time Atlantic Division rivals reside in starkly different stratas. The 76ers eyeing a long playoff run whereas a playoff appearance for the Knicks is a definitive representation of growth.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored on a wraparound at 2:50 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1. The Devils won for the third time in four games. They won for the second time in three games against Pittsburgh. The Devils had three wins in their previous 13 games before Sunday. Bratt scored his second of the season and continued a four-game point streak, while Sami Vatanen also scored his second of the season for New Jersey. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 35 shots for the Devils. Sidney Crosby scored his 12th of the season for Pittsburgh, which lost for the third time in four games.

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor went three full weeks without a game last month due to COVID-19 protocols. The Bears were rusty when they returned. The time off might turn out to be a benefit. Now the No. 1 seed is going to the Sweet 16 in the South Region, where it will face No. 5 seed Villanova. In the other semifinal, No. 15 seed Oral Roberts will play No. 3 seed Arkansas. The Golden Eagles are only the second No. 15 seed in history to get to the Sweet 16. Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills says he believed all season his team would win multiple NCAA Tournament games.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are taking a flier on knuckleball pitcher Steven Wright. The Pirates have signed the 36-year-old Wright and invited him to big league camp. The right-hander last pitched in the majors in 2019, when he was limited to six appearances with Boston after serving an 80-game suspension following a positive test for human growth hormone. Wright is 24-16 with a 3.86 ERA in 81 career appearances, with 44 starts. He did not pitch in 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Mischler threw for 385 yards and three touchdowns and Duquesne beat Long Island 35-17. Mischler’s first touchdown came on a 75-yard pass to Cyrus Holder who beat one-on-one coverage to tie the game at 7 at the end of the first quarter. Mischler and Holder connected again, this time on a 60-yard catch-and-run with 4:33 left before halftime to give the Dukes a 14-7 advantage they’d never relinquish. Conor Reagan threw for a touchdown and ran for another for Long Island and Jonathan DeBique rushed for 123 yards on 20 carries.