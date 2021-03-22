How will the American Rescue Plan help the Southern Tier? Schumer explains in Ithaca

ITHACA (WBNG) -- New York Senator Chuck Schumer projected a message of optimism in Ithaca Monday afternoon as he detailed how the American Rescue Plan will impact businesses and families in the Southern Tier.

He says the plan includes funding for local businesses and restaurants as well as performing arts venues and movie theaters, using Ithaca's Cinamapolis as a backdrop.

$48 Million will be going to the city of Binghamton, $31 Million to the town of Union, and $36 Million to Broome County in general. That's in addition to money already set aside within the bill for restaurants, arts venues, and businesses. Much of this comes through the 'Save our Stages' Program.

"If there's a particular area that has had trouble they can put some extra help there, if the Save our Stages or restaurant money isn't enough, they can help them out," he said.

While the relief to businesses and venues is important, he says it's the checks heading directly to local families that will bring relief to individuals and stimulate the economy by giving residents incentive to spend money and keep businesses afloat.

"There will be money now to be spent in restaurants stores in the art venues and everything else, so this is a very good thing," he said.

He says Sends $22 million in direct payments of $1,400 to over 9 million New Yorkers. That includes approximately $656 million in direct payments for more than an estimated 260,000 households in the Southern Tier.

Schumer says that means an estimated 22,000 households in Tioga County will receive $55 million in payments, and an estimated 12,000 households in Broome County will receive $31 million.

He also said that Southern Tier K-12 Schools will receive more than two hundred million dollars to get kids back in the classroom.

While this is just a snapshot of some of the things included in the American Rescue Plan and their specific impacts on our area, you can read more by clicking here.