Indiana teen faces murder, molesting counts in death of girl

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder and child molestation in the asphyxiation death of a 6-year-old girl in northern Indiana. The South Bend Tribune reports that St. Joseph County prosecutors filed a petition for delinquency in juvenile court Monday against the teenager. Investigators say Grace Ross was found dead March 12 in New Carlisle, about 75 miles east of Chicago, about two hours after she was reported missing. Deputy Prosecutor Chris Fronk says the state will consider the results of a psychological and competency evaluation before deciding whether to waive the case to adult court.