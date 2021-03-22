Liz Weston: Will you really run out of money in retirement?

Fears of running out of money in retirement are pervasive, as are worries about setting the right savings goals now and safe spending levels later. Start by getting a good grasp of your likely expenses during retirement and how much income you can expect. That will help you set a spending level that’s not too aggressive, but also not so lean that you cheat yourself out of things you could be enjoying. A fee-only financial planner or 401(k) provider also can help you get a realistic idea of how much you can spend each month.