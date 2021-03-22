Pennsylvania eases mask mandate for vaccinated people

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is easing its mask mandate to allow people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to gather with other vaccinated people without masks or social distancing. State health officials said Monday the new rules also apply to vaccinated people gathering with people from a single household who have not been vaccinated but who are considered at low risk of severe disease from the coronavirus. The health secretary revised the state’s existing masking order to to align with recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.