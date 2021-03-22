Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

5:54 P.M. UPDATE:

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket.

It's unclear if anyone was injured Monday, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Police in Boulder tweeted that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside the store, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof.

Officers had their guns drawn outside, and some windows at the front of the store were broken.

An ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.

-----

ORIGINAL STORY:

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Police in Colorado say they are responding to an active shooter at a supermarket.

Police in Boulder tweeted Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

Television helicopter video showed a large law enforcement presence outside the store and at least three helicopters on the building's roof.

The windows of the store appear to be broken, according to a bystander live video on YouTube.

Boulder Police has asked people to avoid the area in a tweet.