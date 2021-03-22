Saudi Arabia offers cease-fire plan to Yemen rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has announced a plan to offer Yemen’s Houthi rebels a cease-fire in the country’s yearslong war and allow a major airport to reopen in its capital. It also would see taxes, customs and other fees generated by Yemen’s Hodeida port while importing oil put into a joint account of Yemen’s Central Bank. The account would be accessible to the Houthis and Yemen’s recognized government. A senior Houthi official, who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity under regulations, said the Saudis needed to do more to secure a cease-fire.