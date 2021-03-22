Space being cleared in Endicott for new battery production facility

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Right now, space is being cleared at a building on the Huron Campus off of Hill Avenue for a lithium-ion battery production facility.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson says the company, Imperium3 New York is looking to work with subcontractors locally and could bring more jobs to the village. Jackson says Imperium3 may even be working with BAE Systems. Not only could the new project simulate the economy, but the company says they specialize in innovative energy technology.

"They are not using nickel or cobalt in their batteries, which makes them less flammable than the Tesla batteries are," said Jackson.

Mayor Jackson also says this project will not be completed without more information given to the public. Experts behind the project could hold as many as ten "town hall" meetings to ensure residents have accurate information on clean energy and battery production.

You can visit Imperium3's website here.