Suit proceeds over ammo sold to accused Texas school shooter

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Tennessee-based online retailer accused of illegally selling ammunition to a student who fatally shot 10 people at a Texas high school in 2018 won’t be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by families of those killed and injured. Lucky Gunner is accused of not verifying the age of Dimitrios Pagourtzis when he bought more than 100 rounds of ammunition before the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School. Lucky Gunner and its owners had argued they were immune from litigation under federal law that prohibits firearms and ammunition manufacturers and dealers from being held liable when their products are used in crimes.