Teachers lament ‘chaotic’ virus rules in German schools

BERLIN (AP) — Students, parents and teachers in Germany have been caught in the middle as authorities in the country take different and sometimes contradictory approaches to opening or closing schools in the pandemic. States such as Berlin have bought air filters, but not enough for all classes. Testing kits are available, but there is no strategy for using them or a requirement to do so. Figures published by Germany’s disease control agency show the number of weekly confirmed cases among children under age 15 more than doubled over the past month as more students returned to schools and kindergartens.