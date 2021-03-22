Truck carrying migrants overturns in Croatia, killing 4

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A truck overturned while carrying migrants in Croatia, and four people who were hiding inside died and a number of others were injured. Croatian police say the crash happened early Monday on a motorway near the border with Bosnia. Croatian state HRT television says the truck was carrying heavy paper rolls which crushed some of the migrants when the truck overturned. A local official told HRT that 11 Syrians have been brought to hospitals in the area. It was not immediately clear what caused the truck to overturn. Refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Africa and Asia frequently pass through the Balkans while attempting to reach wealthy European Union nations.