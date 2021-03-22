US officials to hold talks in Mexico on migration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Top U.S. advisors on border and immigration issues will meet with Mexican officials on Tuesday to discuss migration and development in Central America. The talks come as a surge of migrants has hit the U.S. southern border, and after Mexico agreed to close its own southern border to non-essential travel. The trip to Mexico will include Roberta Jacobson, the White House’s lead adviser on the border, and Juan González, the National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere. Mexico’s top diplomat for North America said the talks will focus on the two countries “joint efforts for secure, safe and regulated migration.”