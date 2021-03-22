Villanova hits 15 3s to knock off upstart North Texas 84-61

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 18 points, Jermaine Samuels Jr. had 15 and Villanova knocked down 15 3-pointers, emphatically ending 13th-seeded North Texas’ bid for a second NCAA Tournament upset with a 84-61 victory. The fifth-seeded Wildcats move on to the Sweet 16 to face top-seeded Baylor. Villanova will play the second weekend of the tournament for the third time in the last five. Coach Jay Wright’s team went on to win the whole thing the last two times in 2016 and ’18. The Wildcats finished 15 for 30 from 3-point range against UNT, with Cole Swider and Caleb Daniels each hitting three. Javion Hamlet scored 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting, but the rest of the Mean Green made only 13 field goals.