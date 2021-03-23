Biden to address video summit of EU leaders on Thursday

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden will join a video summit of European Union leaders to discuss improving trans-Atlantic cooperation after four years of worsening relations during the Trump administration. The 27 EU leaders have a regular two-day summit starting Thursday where they will discuss everything from vaccine strategy to relations with Russia. They overwhelmingly welcomed the election of Biden last November. Earlier this month, a first phone call between Biden and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen clinched a trade breakthrough with a four-month suspension of tariffs used in the longstanding Airbus-Boeing dispute.