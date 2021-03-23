Biden expands ‘Obamacare’ by cutting health insurance costs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging that his $1.9 trillion rescue package will build on the promise of the Affordable Care Act. That hallmark legislation of Barack Obama’s presidency became law 11 years ago. Biden’s COVID-19 relief law pumps up “Obamacare” subsidies for premiums to address longstanding problems of affordability, particularly for people with solid middle-class incomes. His appearance Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, highlights how more taxpayer assistance means in effect that consumers who buy their own policies through HealthCare.gov will pay hundreds of dollars less out of their own pockets. The enhanced subsidies come online starting April 1.