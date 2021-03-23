Bucs’ Super Bowl film showcases Brady and Tampa Bay D

NFL Films has been chronicling Tom Brady’s career since he entered the league in 2000, but there are still times when there are new things to reveal. That is the case with this year’s Super Bowl film chronicling Brady’s seventh championship and his first with the Tampa Buccaneers. The 100-minute film was released to the public by Cinedigm on Tuesday. Brady arrived in Tampa Bay after 20 seasons in New England and led the Buccaneers to their second championship, culminating in an eight-game winning streak capped by a dominating 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55. Tampa Bay also became the first team to win a Super Bowl title on its home field.