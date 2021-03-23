DC’s long-simmering statehood push begins in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington, D.C.‘s bid for statehood has finally gotten a congressional hearing, but Mayor Muriel Bowser’s clashes with Republicans on the panel made clear that the issue is far from settled. Republicans accused Democrats of a cynical power play, claimed statehood was never the intention of the country’s Founding Fathers, and insisted that Congress doesn’t even have the right to grant statehood to D.C. Bowser argued that Washingtonians’ lack of representation in Congress was “one of the remaining glaring civil rights issues of our time.” Statehood would give D.C. two senators and a fully voting member of the House. The District historically votes Democratic.