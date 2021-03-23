Democrats pressure Biden to review US sanctions on Venezuela

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. senator is urging the Biden administration to lift a ban on diesel fuel swaps with Venezuela. The request by Sen. Chris Murphy in a letter Tuesday to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken adds to pressure from some Democrats and aid workers who argue that U.S. sanctions are worsening the South American country’s dire humanitarian crisis. The Trump administration in November barred non-U.S. companies from sending diesel to Venezuela in exchange for the country’s crude oil. Murphy’s request comes as the Biden administration reviews U.S. policy toward Venezuela with the goal of building a multilateral front against Maduro and ensuring humanitarian aid gets delivered to Venezuelans in need.